Brendan Clarke-Smith Threatens Legal Action Over Photo Smears

Guido understands newly-appointed education minister Brendan Clarke-Smith is preparing to post a raft of legal letters to high-profile celebrity lefties who spread false claims about a photo of the MP that appeared over the weekend. The photo, which showed Clarke-Smith posing in a thong, was taken over ten years ago during a waxing fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. It made the rounds recently when the Twitterati baselessly declared it showed Clarke-Smith mocking NHS staff during the height of the pandemic…

Comedian Sue Perkins has already posted a grovelling apology and promised to donate to both charities:

That makes one, although there are still plenty of others out there who Guido understands can expect to hear from his lawyers soon…
