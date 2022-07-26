Rishi Takes Down Brent-Esque Campaign Video

A keen-eyed co-conspirator has spotted Rishi quietly deleting his widely-watched victory video, recorded and posted after MPs decided on the final two.

While it raised eyebrows thanks to the American tone and slickness of the video, it was by no means the first instance of technical troubles over the leadership campaign. Thankfully we still have Madeline Grant’s office-themed spoof for posterity.

Guido asked Team Rishi where it’s gone, so far no response. It wouldn’t have anything to do with allegations the meeting broke Parliament’s rules would it?