Parliament Blocking Rishi’s Leadership Hopes

Rishi’s launch may have gone smoothly this morning, though his hopes still lie in the hands of parliamentarians until the lead until the 21st. Unfortunately for team Sunak any prospective MPs hoping to read about his campaign offerings will run into a significant roadblock. His website’s been blocked on Parliament’s wifi…

Guido asked his Commons co-conspirator to check whether the wifi service is being overly zealous about all the candidates’ sites or just Sunak’s, and hears it is very much just a Rishi problem. The alert says ready4rishi.com is banned “because it belongs to a category that we block to protect customers” – presumably that’s not a policy review…