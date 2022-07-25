Green MP Supports Votes for 2 Year-olds

The progressive agenda has found its latest institutional injustice to call-out: infant enfranchisement. German Green MP Emilia Fester this weekend called for the franchise to be extended universally, with no age limit. Not content with coalition pledges to lower the voting age to 16 within the 20th Bundestag, or her own party’s to take it to 14, the representative expressed her support for votes to be given to “everyone who wants to”. Because children want nothing more than to express their democratic will…

The child rights activist, herself Germany’s youngest Bundestag member, has not been immune from bad behaviour. She spoke passionately about coronavirus restrictions whilst maintaining she had not been abroad during the pandemic… only to have her Instagram holiday snaps exposed. Really showing her age…