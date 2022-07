The Free Speech Union has identified five policy commitments for the next Prime Minister. They’re asking Conservative party members to reach out to all the candidates in the current leadership contest to see where they stand on each of these issues. They have built a handy little web-form to allow you to email candidates to find out where they stand on free speech issues. If you want to find out where Rishi, Liz, Penny, Kemi and Tom stand on free speech, ask them here.