Shadow Minister Says Labour Government Will Re-Enter Single Market and Customs Union… as Exports to EU Hit Record High

Shadow justice minister Anna McMorrin has been caught by The Sun admitting a Labour government would try to undo Brexit, in order to rejoin the Single Market and Customs Union as a precursor to potentially rejoining entirely. Unfortunately for McMorrin, the leaked video came out the same day it emerged UK exports to the EU have hit their highest levels since records began…

McMorrin told a group of Labour activists last week:

“Customs union and single market at the very least, I think. In the future I hope we return to that… Certainly need to renegotiate the current deal, and I hope eventually that we will get back into the single market and customs union and then who knows?”

ONS figures released yesterday spell out in black and white that “EU exports have increased for the third consecutive month in April 2022 and are at the highest levels since records began.” Exports of goods to the EU, excluding precious metals, increased by £1.2 billion in April 2022, reaching £16.4 billion. Their highest level in current prices since the ONS began records in 1997. Good luck building a case to rejoin the customs union with these figures…