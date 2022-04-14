Government Slammed Over Pandemic Waste on “Cultural Claptrap”

Among the tens of billions spaffed out by the government during the last two years-worth of pandemic funding, Guido reckons DCMS needs to reflect on their part played in handing out cash to dubious culture and arts programmes. Research by the Taxpayers’ Alliance now shows the government coughed up over £1 billion in cultural grants during 2020-21. £1,367,422.599 to be precise…
While this figure pales in comparison to the total Treasury spend during that time, looking into the specific shows and programmes the funding went towards will raise eyebrows among Tory ranks. According to the wonks’ research, among those given money by the Cultural Recovery Fund, National Heritage Memorial Fund and Arts Council England were:
Elliot Keck of the Taxpayers’ Alliance tells Guido, “Taxpayers are fed up seeing their hard-earned cash wasted on cultural claptrap.”
“With the economy in genuine peril during the pandemic, funds could have been better used elsewhere rather than on these absurd projects.“The government must bring the curtain down on wasteful spending before demanding more money from working taxpayers.”