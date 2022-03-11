Good Law Project Quietly Accept Defeat in Cummings and Gove Case

Last month Guido pointed out how the Good Law Project were still gloating about their supposed court win against Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings over the decision to award a contract to the Public First agency. Despite losing the case on appeal in January, the GLP proudly displayed Jolyon’s false victory on their homepage throughout February. Even if you clicked through to their handy timeline of events on the case, the last recorded entry was February 2021 – months before the decision was completely overturned. Guido thought all this was relevant info for would-be donors, given how prominently the case appeared on the site…

It turns out Jolyon agrees: last week, the lost case against Cummings and Gove was sent down the memory hole. In its place is an advert for their latest pointless legal threat, which wouldn’t be complete without a link to their donation page. Any mention of their great victory defeat has quietly disappeared from the homepage…

The homepage is now surprisingly free of any past court victories for patrons to admire before handing over more cash. Odd given how many there are to choose from…