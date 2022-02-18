Good Law Project Caught Peddling Another False Victory

This week Jolyon has already apologised for pretending to win a case he actually lost, although it now seems this is standard practice for the Good Law Project: on the homepage of their website, they’re still proudly displaying their supposed court victory against Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings over the decision to award a contract to Public First. What they don’t tell potential donors is that the case was rejected on appeal in January

It’s been a whole month since the Court of Appeal overturned the judgement, yet Jolyon’s still acting as though they brought the government to its knees. They even have a helpful timeline of events on the site, which happens to stop in February 2021, months before the appeal hearing and overturning decision. Here’s what the Judge said in January:

“…the fair-minded and informed observer, realising, amongst other things, that the use of a negotiated procedure without prior publication (with Public First) was strictly necessary because of the pandemic emergency, would not have found the absence of any formal record of the decision-making process indicative of apparent bias […]

For these reasons, the appeal will be allowed and the cross-appeal dismissed.”

When he admitted being wrong earlier this week, he tried placing the blame on the GLP’s “one (junior) comms officer”

Which is odd, as the project’s Linkedin says they’ve got two…
mdi-tag-outline Good Law Project
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jolyon Maugham Michael Gove
mdi-timer February 18 2022 @ 11:58 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments