Read in Full: New 1922 Policy Committee Chairmen Revealed

Guido was first to reveal that Boris had made a last-ditch attempt to get his MP ranks back on side the day of the Sue Gray report publication, with the announcement of new MP-led policy committees. Guido can now reveal the chairs and vice chairs of each committee in full:

Treasury: Anthony Browne, Aaron Bell

FCDO: Giles Watling, Mark Logan

Home: Tom Hunt

Justice: Gordon Henderson

Health & Social Care: Caroline Johnson, Chris Green

Education: Miriam Cates

BEIS: Andrea Leadsom, Jo Gideon

Transport: Chris Loder Simon Jupp

DCMS: Philip Davies, Tom Hunt

LUHC: Cherilyn MacKrory, Sally-Ann Hart

Defence: John Baron, Sarah Atherton

Union: Andrew Bowie, Robin Millar

International Trade: Bob Blackman

DEFRA: Chris Grayling

Work & Pensions: Nigel Mills

That DCMS team should be punchy…