Read in Full: New 1922 Policy Committee Chairmen Revealed

Guido was first to reveal that Boris had made a last-ditch attempt to get his MP ranks back on side the day of the Sue Gray report publication, with the announcement of new MP-led policy committees. Guido can now reveal the chairs and vice chairs of each committee in full:

Chairman, Vice Chairman

  • Treasury: Anthony Browne, Aaron Bell
  • FCDO: Giles Watling, Mark Logan
  • Home: Tom Hunt
  • Justice: Gordon Henderson
  • Health & Social Care: Caroline Johnson, Chris Green
  • Education: Miriam Cates
  • BEIS: Andrea Leadsom, Jo Gideon
  • Transport: Chris Loder Simon Jupp
  • DCMS: Philip Davies, Tom Hunt
  • LUHC: Cherilyn MacKrory, Sally-Ann Hart
  • Defence: John Baron, Sarah Atherton
  • Union: Andrew Bowie, Robin Millar
  • International Trade: Bob Blackman
  • DEFRA: Chris Grayling
  • Work & Pensions: Nigel Mills

That DCMS team should be punchy…

