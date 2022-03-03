Read in Full: New 1922 Policy Committee Chairmen Revealed
Guido was first to reveal that Boris had made a last-ditch attempt to get his MP ranks back on side the day of the Sue Gray report publication, with the announcement of new MP-led policy committees. Guido can now reveal the chairs and vice chairs of each committee in full:
Chairman, Vice Chairman
- Treasury: Anthony Browne, Aaron Bell
- FCDO: Giles Watling, Mark Logan
- Home: Tom Hunt
- Justice: Gordon Henderson
- Health & Social Care: Caroline Johnson, Chris Green
- Education: Miriam Cates
- BEIS: Andrea Leadsom, Jo Gideon
- Transport: Chris Loder Simon Jupp
- DCMS: Philip Davies, Tom Hunt
- LUHC: Cherilyn MacKrory, Sally-Ann Hart
- Defence: John Baron, Sarah Atherton
- Union: Andrew Bowie, Robin Millar
- International Trade: Bob Blackman
- DEFRA: Chris Grayling
- Work & Pensions: Nigel Mills
That DCMS team should be punchy…