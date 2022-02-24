Boris Announces Major New Sanctions Package Against Russia and Belarus
New sanctions just announced by Boris in the Commons. He calls Putin a “blood stained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest”…
- Full asset freeze on VTB
- Russian banks excluded from the UK financial system, stopping them accessing sterling and clearing assets through the UK – US taking similar measures
- Ban on Russian state and private companies from raising funds in the UK
- Sanctions also applied to Belarus
- Asset freezes on more than 100 new entities and individuals, including all major manufacturers backing Putin
- Aeroflot banned
- New trade restrictions and stringent export controls
- New legislation to ban the export on all dual use items to Russia, including high-end tech equipment from sectors including technology, telecommunications and aerospace
Boris says SWIFT ban can’t happen without unity among the G7 to be effective. Thanks Germany et al…