Boris Announces Major New Sanctions Package Against Russia and Belarus

New sanctions just announced by Boris in the Commons. He calls Putin a “blood stained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest”…

  • Full asset freeze on VTB
  • Russian banks excluded from the UK financial system, stopping them accessing sterling and clearing assets through the UK – US taking similar measures
  • Ban on Russian state and private companies from raising funds in the UK
  • Sanctions also applied to Belarus
  • Asset freezes on more than 100 new entities and individuals, including all major manufacturers backing Putin
  • Aeroflot banned
  • New trade restrictions and stringent export controls
  • New legislation to ban the export on all dual use items to Russia, including high-end tech equipment from sectors including technology, telecommunications and aerospace

Boris says SWIFT ban can’t happen without unity among the G7 to be effective. Thanks Germany et al…
February 24 2022 @ 17:10
