13 Turn Up for Gina Miller’s Party Launch

When is a party not a party? When it’s being launched by Gina Miller. The QEII centre this morning saw the long-anticipated launch of the latest centrist electoral irrelevance – Gina Miller’s “True & Fair Party”. Gina told viewers that, according to their polling, 66% of people would consider backing a new party – something not reflected by turnout at the event. 13 hacks turned up to the launch. Three bothered to ask questions…

“A new party that champions greater transparency and competence” pic.twitter.com/58xYANytGq — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) January 13, 2022

One hack asked what policies the new party has. She proudly announced they total to two, both of which are available on their website: one on ‘cleaning up politics’, which includes promises to end paid lobbying by MPs and introduce a new ministerial code enshrining the Nolan principles (both of which already exist); and another on electoral reform. The difference between the True & Fair Party and LibDems is Gina Miller’s ego…

Gina’s most excitable claim was on the legislation coming from the government at the moment, specifically accusing the Judicial Review Bill of threatening to “silence our voices”, creating an “elective dictatorship”. Can anyone remember why the judicial review bill is needed in the first place?