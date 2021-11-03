SNP “Will Not Hesitate” to Bring Back Restrictions If COP Causes Infection Surge

The SNP’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has warned that the Scottish government “will not hesitate” to reimpose Covid restrictions if cases continue to rise north of the border, claiming there were “early signs” of a surge amid concerns that COP26 was leading to increased transmission. Hopefully the only disease spreading this week…

Speaking in Holyrood, Yousaf said:

“The decline in new cases has halted in recent weeks and, at around 2,500 new cases per day, it is still at a level well above previous lows. There are early signs that case numbers may increase again hereafter and so the situation remains precarious […] We will not hesitate to strengthen the protective measures in place if it proves necessary to do so.”

Yousaf added that COP attendees should “think very carefully about their behaviours and their impact on services”. Hopefully there’ll be enough trains leaving Glasgow to avoid overcrowding then…