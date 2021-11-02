Cop a Thrill! Glasgow Conference Delegates Bring Bonanza for Hookers

The 25,000 delegates who have flooded into Glasgow have brought protestors by the thousands and, according to Guido sources, untold sex workers from around the world who are advertising their services online. In the interests of research for this story Guido has been doing research on various “adult work” websites which filter by city. According to one of the website operators, business has really hotted up, with the number of hookers advertising their services tripling from the normal three hundred or so in the city, to upwards of a thousand. Delegates will no doubt be conflicted, particularly those that want to ban single-use plastic products…