Public Service Announcement: Our Reporter at Labour Conference Has Tested Positive

This morning Guido’s undercover reporter was feeling unwell so took a Covid test – which unfortunately proved to be positive for Covid. He has just spent 5 days at Labour Conference, spending a lot of time at the Trots’ jamboree The World Transformed, and at close quarters with many figures who featured in our reports. He had close contact with people including Angie Rayner and John Bercow. So Angie might want to check that her hoarse voice is just post-karaoke and not something more serious…

It seems that the traditional “conference season cold” often caught by hacks is a bit more serious in the age of covid. All our team are getting tested this morning, you might want to do the same if you have just returned from Brighton. Meanwhile, get well Adam…