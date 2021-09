Following Sir Keir’s speech, Rayner struggled to extol its virtues – not due to political or oratory differences, rather a very sore throat. Angie apologised for her voice and joked to Politics Live viewers that she would hear cheers up and down the country at the news of her silencing. She didn’t mention the cause of her affliction, however. Thankfully Steerpike was on hand at The Mirror’s Karaoke party to show us what the deputy leader had been up to…