YouGov Finds Tories Back Ahead of Labour

The latest YouGov poll puts the Tories at 39%, up six points since last week, and four points ahead of Labour at 35%; figures that will no doubt come as a relief to the Tories after YouGov’s last poll put them behind Labour for the first time since the start of the year. No doubt this one will get a tad less attention than the last…

The Tories mustn’t think they’ve got away with the NI hike, though. Across the last four polls, their lead has dropped from 5.5% to 3%. Representing a decent swathe of red wall seats lost back to Labour…