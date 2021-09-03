JCVI Won’t Recommend Jabs for 12-15 Year Olds

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said it won’t recommend the Covid jab for 12 to 15-year-olds, though it has left the door open by effectively washing its hands of the issue and telling Chris Whitty to make the final decision. They do, however, recommend the list of clinically vulnerable criterion be expanded.

The JCVI’s decision notes that it is not within its remit to consider wider issues such as disruption to education and wider community transmission, and has agreed that ministers can seek advice on this elsewhere. Meanwhile the UK continues to fall behind…

UPDATE: Javid responds by saying “We will then consider the advice from the Chief Medical Officers, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly.”