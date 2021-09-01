Sturgeon Announces Holyrood Vote on Vaccine Passports

As Covid cases soar across Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Scottish Parliament will hold a vote on implementing vaccine passports next week. Timed perfectly with new data that suggests passports would make hesitant people ‘even more reluctant to get jabbed’…

Announcing her plans during a Covid update this afternoon, Sturgeon said:

“The Scottish Government has made it clear that we do not believe that vaccination certification should ever be a requirement for any key services or in settings where people have no choice over attendance – for example, public transport, education, access to medical services or shops. We continue to hold to that position. “But we do consider that a limited use of vaccine certification could help to control the spread of the virus, as we head into the autumn and winter. “I therefore propose, subject to the Presiding Officer’s agreement, that we have a full debate and vote on this matter next week.”

The passports will be expected for the following events:

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues.

Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience.

Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience.

Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

If and when the vote passes, the passports will be implemented later this month. Unfortunately Gove’s already double jabbed, so there’d still be no stopping his Aberdeen nightclub antics…