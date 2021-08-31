Trudeau Trailing in Snap Election He Called

Justin Trudeau is on track to do a full-on Theresa May next month, with the latest polling showing his Liberal Party is now trailing the Conservatives by full eight points ahead of September’s snap election. An election which, it’s worth pointing out, Trudeau himself called to secure a majority and – presumably – crush the saboteurs…

Having led most polls for the better part of a year, hemorrhaging this much support so quickly is quite the achievement. Proposing nonsense policies like a national carbon tax mid-pandemic whilst simultaneously botching the vaccine rollout and then taking the electorate’s votes for granted is certainly one way to turn off potential voters. Trotting out your Equality Minister to call the Taliban “Our Brothers” is another…