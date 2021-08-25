Canada’s Minister for Equality Calls the Taliban “Our Brothers”

It’s been a rough start to Justin Trudeau’s hopes for a majority in Canada’s snap election. With his poll lead falling and criticisms rife over his handling of the pandemic and the evacuation of Afghanistan, the liberal golden boy really needed a boost this week to re-energise his campaign. Unfortunately for him, his Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef opened her mouth this afternoon:

“I want to take this opportunity to speak to our brothers, the Taliban. We call on you to ensure the safe and secure passage of any individual in Afghanistan out of the country.”

This is the same Maryam Monsef who was proudly touted as Canada’s first Afghanistan-born minister, only to later concede she was actually born in Iran. Just under a month ’till election day…