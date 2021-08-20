Sturgeon Agrees Holyrood Power Sharing Deal with Loony Scottish Greens

The SNP has come to a new “power-sharing partnership” with the loony-left Scottish Green party to give them a majority in Holyrood. The new deal – which stops short of a full-on coalition – will be agreed virtually this morning at Sturgeon’s 9.30 cabinet meeting. The Scottish Tories have dusted off the classic “coalition of chaos” slogan. It was so effective in 2017…

The deal, which gives the Greens opt-outs over certain policy areas, will see the party rewarded with a couple of ministerial posts and marks the first period of Green governance anywhere in the UK. A hard-left party responsible for an economy already in the pits, and which relies heavily on oil and gas? What could possibly go wrong…

The Scottish Greens manage to make their English counterparts look positively centrist, with the Scottish Mail describing them as “Marxist eco-zealots”. In 2015, co-leader Patrick Harvie said capitalism was not “sustainable” and “must end” and this year used Holyrood’s Prince Philip memorial session to throw insults at the recently-deceased; prominent Green MSP Ross Greer describes Winston Churchill as a “white supremacist mass murder” and has been condemned for voicing public support of Hamas. Still, anything to cling on…