Steve Baker Warns Government Over Possible Autumn Return of Covid Rules

Steve Baker has warned the government against acquiescing to “tunnel vision” after Penny Mordaunt floated a review into public guidance in the Autumn.

A written question in the Commons saw Mordaunt commit the government to undertaking a review “to assess the country’s preparedness for autumn and winter”, which poses the possibility of new guidance depending on the state of Covid. Including restrictions such as face masks, and test, trace and isolate…

Responding to Penny’s answer, Baker tells Guido:

“As we learn to live with coronavirus like we live with flu, and get on with our lives, it’s vital the Government doesn’t acquiesce into the tunnel vision that has made us sacrifice so much that makes life worth living. We don’t shut schools, pubs and theatres for flu so following the fantastic success of our vaccine rollout, we mustn’t do it for Covid either.”

Given debate is raging about current regulations, it’s interesting to see Baker setting out groundwork opposition to a future return to restrictions many months in advance.

Guido also questions why the government is planning on assessing the country’s preparedness for Autumn and Winter “in September”. Can you prepare for an event once you’ve already run into the deadline?