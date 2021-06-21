Sadiq Khan Gifts Himself a Post-Election 10% Pay Rise

At the start of the pandemic Khan ostentatiously accepted a £15,300 pay cut in an attempt to balance London’s books and coincidentally ahead of the Mayoral election. Now despite the fact the pandemic is not yet over and the books are still far from balanced, Khan has with much less fanfare decided to accept his full £152,734 salary. This salary is currently £20,000 more than the Prime Minister is paid…

Despite the fact that the delayed re-opening could cost the UK £1 billion a week, Khan no longer thinks the Greater London Authority needs help with its finances. This is in spite of the fact that under Khan’s watch, staffing costs for City Hall rose by 82%. Guido suspects Khan’s £15,000 pay cut did little to tackle this £29 million increased cost…