Viewers Turned Off by Sir Keir’s Life Stories 

Despite Sir Keir having a decent performance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Southside may be heading for a comedown after hearing the viewing figures. Guido learns ITV viewers almost halved from Coronation Street’s 3.5 million viewers to the start of Life Stories’ 1.7 million. For comparison, Piers managed to pull in 2.3 million for his episode with Loose Women’s Colleen Nolan. 600,000 fewer…

It could be worse: on the other hand GMB pulled in its lowest ever viewing figures yesterday with just 450,000 viewers. Piers will be delighted to note that’s down from 1.29 million on his final episode in March…