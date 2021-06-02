Starmer’s Piers Morgan Highlights: His Mum, Drugs and “Brimming with Manly Passion”

Sir Keir’s Life Stories debut last night gave the Labour leader a gentle introduction to the world of live audience performances, with Piers giving Starmer mostly light-touch questions, allowing viewers to get to know the Labour leader. Southside will be delighted by Keir’s personable performance.

The highlight was undoubtedly Sir Keir tearing up over the decline of his mother’s health and eventual passing.

Beyond the personal anecdotes, the Tories will be able to focus on the continued weakness from Starmer over policy, where he remained vague with promises of improving education and putting “real dignity into older age”. Most notably, he dodged Piers’ question about whether he’d be willing to put up taxes and be a socialist prime minister…