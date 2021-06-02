49% of Labour Voters want to Replace Starmer as Leader

A new poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies has found 49% of 2019 Labour voters would support replacing Keir Starmer ahead of the next General Election, versus just 16% of 2019 Labour voters opposing the proposition. If, as some left-wing MPs are now manoeuvring towards, such a coup were carried out, the public overwhelmingly supports ‘don’t know’ to replace Sir Keir. A resounding mandate…

47% of respondents admit they “don’t know” who should replace the current Labour leader, with King of the North Andy Burnham taking second place with 22% support. Burnham has hinted that he might run for Labour leader in the distant future. Sir Keir might need to spend less time chatting to Piers Morgan and more time uniting the Labour Party. 

Respectively, 5% of respondents support the idea of Jess Philips, Lisa Nandy, or David Lammy ascending to power. Given last night’s Piers Morgan viewing figures, perhaps Labour should consider injecting some star power into the leader of the opposition’s office and elect Coleen Nolan…
