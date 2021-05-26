Hancock Rejects Cummings’ Damning Allegations

Unsurprisingly, Matt Hancock’s spokesman has issued a statement rejecting the last seven hours-worth of damning character blows from Dominic Cummings:

“We absolutely reject Mr. Cummings’ claims about the Health Secretary. The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the Prime Minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS.”

No. 10 has also rejected the accusation the PM isn’t fit to lead the country through the pandemic, saying “We categorically reject this claim.” For some masochistic reason, Hancock is leading a Covid presser tomorrow night…