Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Blakeley versus Shaheen

Grace Blakeley and Faiza Shaheen waged an ideological class war last night on Twitter, after Blakeley declared that class has nothing to do with your family, education, or background and is instead ‘a social relationship rooted in production‘. A bold take from the privately-educated, ex-management consultant turned Marxist influencer…

Things escalated pretty quickly once Shaheen caught wind of Blakeley’s take.



What does one even say? Thank her for ignoring all the lived experience of working class people?!

Too late.

Poor Grace…