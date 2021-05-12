Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Blakeley versus Shaheen

Grace Blakeley and Faiza Shaheen waged an ideological class war last night on Twitter, after Blakeley declared that class has nothing to do with your family, education, or background and is instead ‘a social relationship rooted in production‘. A bold take from the privately-educated, ex-management consultant turned Marxist influencer…

Things escalated pretty quickly once Shaheen caught wind of Blakeley’s take.


Blakeley tried to backpedal by claiming the tweet was ‘poorly phrased‘. Too late.

Feeling the heat, Blakeley then tried to wriggle out of the exchange altogether…

Shaheen wasn’t interested in a debate, though…

Things reached a boiling point when Blakeley accused Shaheen of instigating ‘a pile onto another woman on the left‘. Poor Grace…

Lefties arguing over who is really working class seems to neglect one important signifier – how they vote:

The working classes, or at least those on lower incomes, vote Conservative. High status, high income IYIs like Blakely vote for the Labour Party…
