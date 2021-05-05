HMS Severn En Route to Jersey

In March 2018, in a little noticed move, the Ministry of Defence announced that £12.7 million had been allocated from the EU Exit Preparedness Fund to HMS Severn and her two sister ships, a precaution in case they should they be required to control and enforce UK waters and fisheries following Brexit. This now looks to have been a wise precaution…

The French threat to blockade Jersey would cut off medical supplies and food on top of a now withdrawn threat to cut the supply of electrical power to the population of Jersey. These are hostile threats verging on a siege by France. A robust response from the Royal Navy is exactly what is required…