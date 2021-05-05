Hostile France Threatens Third Battle of Jersey

Boris has slammed France after one of Macron’s ministers floated cutting power supplies to Jersey, calling the threat “unacceptable”. The row has erupted after the Channel Island introduced new licences for French trawlers. Reacting to the move, France’s maritime minister Annick Girardin told MPs “we are ready to use these retaliation measures… I am sorry it has come to this. We will do so if we have to”. Cutting supply lines is a traditional siege tactic…

France has a poor record when it comes to hostilities with Jersey, having previously lost two invasion attempts of the isles in 1779 and 1781, losing almost 800 men in the process. Macron’s often been accused of having a Napoleonic complex, now he’s switched to emulating Louis XVI…

A government spokesperson has said “To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate.” One No. 10 source goes further in the Telegraph, pointing out “at least when the Germans invaded [France] they kept the lights on”…

UPDATE: Jersey Electricity responds: