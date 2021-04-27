Sturgeon Clashes With SNP President Over Another EU Referendum

More confusion from the SNP this morning, as Constitution Secretary and SNP president Michael Russell has contradicted Nicola Sturgeon over the party’s position on holding a referendum to rejoin the EU after declaring independence. Asked if an independent Scotland would hold a second vote on Europe, Russell said:

“I think that that would depend on the circumstances of the time and what the requirements of the time are. […]There are circumstances in which you could say it would be desirable to have a re-endorsement of it.”

Yet just two weeks ago at the SNP’s manifesto launch, Nicola Sturgeon made it clear that a second EU vote “was not [her] policy”, and that a vote for independence signalled support to re-join the EU immediately. This is the second time in the last week that an SNP MSP has contradicted the party leader on their signature policy…