WATCH: Sturgeon Claims “Nobody in The SNP” Wants a Scottish Hard Border

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the SNP would not impose a hard border between England and an independent Scotland, despite one of her own MSPs claiming it ‘would work‘ and even create jobs. Speaking this afternoon, Sturgeon said:

“…Nobody in the SNP wants to see a border between Scotland and England […]This is only being talked about because the UK Government has decided to leave the EU and rip Scotland out of the EU […] I want Scotland to trade freely across the UK and to trade freely within the world’s biggest single market, which is the European Single Market.”

Guido would love to know how Sturgeon expects Scotland to rejoin the EU whilst keeping the border open within Britain. Perhaps she just hasn’t thought about the implications of her own policies much, which wouldn’t be the first time. A vote for the SNP is a vote for a border…