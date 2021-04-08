Cash for Orations: John Bercow Joins Cameo

Two weeks ago, Guido reported that John Bercow had sadly lost his final public-facing job. These challenging economic times make it difficult for B-list political celebrities to make the kind of living that will keep Sally in the manner to which she is accustomed. As a result he can now be hired like a cheap commons tart for a mere £82.50, you pays your money and he says whatever you want him to say…

This afternoon we got him to record our Christian’s birthday greetings. As ever with Bercow, he went on for much longer than anyone expected. Who would have imagined that the former Prince of Parliament would end up cashing in on chuntering from a sedentary position…