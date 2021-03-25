Bercow Loses Last Public-Facing Job

Last night SNP MP Neil Grey became the second MP to resign from parliament in recent weeks, to fight the Holyrood election. While political debate yesterday focused on the failure of Tory Scots leader Douglas Ross to do the same, readers may have missed one technical outcome of the move: the final removal of John Bercow from all realms of public life.

In order for MPs to resign they must be appointed to ceremonial “offices of profit under the Crown”: either the Crown Steward and Bailiff of the three Chiltern Hundreds, or the Manor of Northstead. Grey was appointed to the latter, booting out its incumbent John Bercow who had been appointed after quitting as Speaker before the 2019 election. Bye-bye Bercow, Bercow goodbye!