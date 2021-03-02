Penny Mordaunt Contradicts Government Policy on Transgenderism from the Despatch Box

Yesterday Penny Mordaunt once again strayed from the government’s official line, speaking at the despatch box in support of amending a bill on ministerial maternity pay, she very deliberately said:

“Let me say […] from this despatch box that trans men are men, and trans women are women.”

Her stated position on transgenderism conflicts with the Equality Act 2010 and the government’s whole stance on the issue. Last month she broke a long-standing government boycott by meeting with the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB). That’s two breaches of government policy in two weeks now…

Regardless of Mordaunt’s personal politics, the Equality Act 2010 s.212 (1) defines man as ‘meaning male’ and female as ‘meaning female’. The Gender Recognition Act 2004 allows over-18s to change their gender, this however is distinct from sex according to law. Statements made at the despatch box are intended to reflect the government’s collective view, which Mordaunt clearly ignored in her remarks yesterday.

Guido suspects she is going rogue on a range of issues because she fears she’ll be sacked at the reshuffle and wants to be able to claim she’s a ‘progressive martyr’. A Downing Street source says “she can’t bear the fact she’s not in the top team”. This will have done the former Defence Minister no favours ahead of the next reshuffle…