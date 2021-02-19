Starmer: Labour Merely Surviving is “Progress”

After outlining Labour’s “new chapter” during a trailblazing speech that announced just two policies, Sir Keir Starmer continued to impress yesterday by reflecting on the progress made in his ten months as Labour leader. Questioned by both the BBC and ITV on his lacklustre polling, Starmer dismissed the criticisms of his leadership by claiming the party had “made progress” in the near-year since he took office. Apparently, the mere fact that Labour may no longer die completely as a political force counts as a significant improvement nowadays…

Guido could barely watch as ITV’s Daniel Hewitt then played clips of members of the public expressing their dissatisfaction with Starmer’s leadership, with one calling him a “weak personality” and another describing Andy Burnham as “perfect [and] could really do the job”. Good news for Mr. Burnham at least…