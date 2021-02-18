Starmer’s Big Speech Announces Just Two Policies

The much-hyped speech from Starmer this morning, “A New Chapter for Britain”, has just come and gone, leaving the press and public with just two policies to mull over: a new British recovery bond; and start-up loans for 100,000 new businesses. Anti-climactic would be an understatement…

Last night it was being promised Sir Keir would re-launch his leadership today, with briefings to The Independent, The Guardian and Politico that it would deliver policy proposals on a scale of the 1945 Beveridge Report, which founded the welfare state. Instead, the recovery bond proposal was ripped from the CPS – the think tank founded by Margaret Thatcher – and Northern Recovery Group MPs; and the 100,000 new business loans was launched by the Tories nine years ago in 2012. Oh dear…

Yesterday, Guido pointed out Labour had promised a “policy blitz” this week, however by yesterday afternoon no new policies had been announced. This morning, Anneliese Dodds failed to offer up anyting new the speech would be offering to the electorate in 2024. Has Labour forgotten to un-furlough their policy department?