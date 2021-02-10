Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party Approved by Electoral Commission

Laurence Fox’s Reclaim party has finally been approved by the Electoral Commission, a month after Farage’s new Reform Party was also given the go-ahead. A statement just released by the Fox reads:

“Great news! We’re excited to announce that the Electoral Commission has finally given the Reclaim Party approval and so we are now able to proceed with all our exciting plans.

We appreciate that it has been a long wait for everyone and therefore we would like to thank you all personally for your continued messages of support and kind offers to get involved with the party.”