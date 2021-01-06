Brexit Party Name Change to Reform Party Approved

The Electoral Commission has finally got round to approving the Brexit Party’s name change, in time for the local elections. Nigel Farage tells Guido “This is great news and the perfect time in the New Year. The need for Reform is greater than ever as we try to recover from Covid. We have a huge opportunity as a nation post Brexit, but there are many areas of the UK that need real, bold reform: our economy, House of Lords, BBC, civil service, the voting system to mention a few.” Let’s see how the new variant Farage Party spreads…