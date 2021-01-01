Piers Corbyn Running for London Mayor

If you hoped 2021 would be the first year since 2014 without a nutty socialist named Corbyn trying to build an electoral following, think again. Piers Corbyn announced today he is to be a candidate in this year’s London mayoral election against Sadiq Khan, standing on a manifesto of:

  • End the Covid con rules
  • Reverse the Covid rules discrimination against people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to take the vaccine
  • Homes for all
  • A new accountable NHS, putting well-being before the profits of big-pharma
  • Defend free speech and the right of assembly
  • Defend Julian Assange all the way
  • Supporting the Punjabi farmers fighting against the “new world order”
  • New intelligent environment and transport policies

Piers already has strong campaign experience when it comes to leafleting neighbourhoods in parts of North London
