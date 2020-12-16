Piers Corbyn Targets Jewish Areas with Antisemitic Anti-Vaxxer Propaganda

Never one to be outdone, one of the leaders of Britain’s anti-vaxxer movement Piers Corbyn this weekend started targeting London’s Jewish community in Barnet with leaflets comparing the government’s Covid vaccination programme with the atrocities at Auschwitz. While the government fights fake news on social media, there’s little they can do about Corbyn’s appalling analogue crusade…

The leaflet told local residents that the recent Evening Standard headline “Vaccines are safe path to freedom” was “in the tradition of the Nazi slogan “Arbeit Macht Frei” (work sets you free). Whereas in reality the truth is the opposite”. Fake warnings are also included that the vaccine “may kill you” and hasn’t been scientifically tested. That’s why Piers Corbyn is such a staunch supporter of all other vaccines that have been tested for decades…