Three MPs Resign from Labour Front Bench

Three MPs – Beth Winter, Nadia Whittome and Olivia Blake – have resigned their roles as Shadow PPSs after voting against the government’s Overseas Operation Bill, against the party whip to abstain. Will the last Corbynista to leave the shadow front bench please turn the light off…

Nadia Whittome has told Peston she doesn’t consider herself resigned as it was a one-line whip, however a Labour spokesperson tells Guido all three are definitely gone as PPSs. Trust a Corbynista to not even resign properly…