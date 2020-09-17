Government May Have to Prorogue Again to Get Internal Market Bill Through the Lords

Despite this morning’s compromise – quelling Common’s Rebel commander Bob Neill and making MPs passing the Internal Market Bill a likelihood next week – Government sources are not at all confident of getting the Bill over the next hurdle – the Lords. The earliest the bill could go to the Upper Chamber is the 28th September. There it faces not only opposition from a lawyer-stuffed house dominated by non-Tory remainers Peers, but also Brexiteers like Michael Howard who have today refused to accept the compromise. One Lords source tells Guido that after the Commons won a concession the Lords will expect something now too…

In reality, the Government is considering a likely defeat. A senior source tells Guido that in the event the Bill is rejected by the Lords then the Government would have to convene a new session of Parliament in order to ‘Parliament Act’ the legislation through without the Lords’ consent. To convene a new session the Government would have to prorogue Parliament again (Because it went so well last time)…

If the EU fails to engage constructively by Boris’s 15th October deadline, talks will be cut off. After that date, heading for no FTA, the UK will either seek to escape the jurisdiction of the Withdrawal Agreement by declaring the EU did not act in good faith, or act more decisively to start a new session of Parliament to get the Internal Market Bill past the Lords. Or both.