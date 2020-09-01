Extinction Rebellion Tells Activists to Not Film Arrests as They Will Incriminate Protesters

A secret password protected Extinction Rebellion training video obtained by Guido shows the confidential tips given to environmental protesters by their swanky head office. Among them are to accuse police of “causing pain” to fellow activists when they are arrested, and crucially to not film arrests as the footage is more likely to incriminate the illegal protesters than show up the police for doing anything untoward. In the video trainer Vishal Chauhan told activists…

“I might be filming something that contains incriminating evidence against either the person being arrested or other people that are there… prosecutors tend to use video evidence to prosecute… in terms of harm you could be incriminating them… if you do film make sure you do not release that film on social media”

Hiding evidence of their flagrant illegality so they don’t get caught…

As Westminster returns today, Extinction Rebellion is once again descending on Parliament. Other large demonstrations are planned for Cardiff and Manchester. From 11 am, protesters will meet around Westminster to descend upon Parliament Square at midday. Guido has obtained their planning document…

The document tells protesters that they should “sit in the road and at Parliament entrances, remain overnight to hold the space, to remind the government we’re watching them.” The group’s secret plans also advise protesters to “link arms at entrances and exits”, in direct contravention of Coronavirus mass gathering laws.

Guido can also reveal that “In the event of a sharp rise of covid cases that would return the UK to strict lockdown”, Extinction Rebellion plan to break it. Their lockdown ‘Plan B’ encourages action in protesters’ hometowns, with “localised actions such as taking the CEE Bill to your local MP’s office and heading to HS2 sites.” Not Covid-secure at all…

The aim of the protests is to terrorise Parliament into passing the hair brained Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which calls for the UK’s democratically elected Parliament to be bypassed in favour of a Maduro-style Citizens’ Assembly and stipulates that “only use natural climate solutions as carbon dioxide removal measures”, forbidding the widespread use of carbon capture technologies. Proving these protesters care more about sending the economy back to the dark ages than real tangible solutions…

Read the protest action plan in full: