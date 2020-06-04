Welsh Chief Medical Officer Admits School Return Plan Blocked by Unions

The Welsh Chief Medical Officer admitted today that the Welsh Government is not following the science when it comes to re-opening schools. Wales, which is set to open schools from 29 June and then close them again for summer holidays, is pursuing what CMO Dr Frank Atherton calls a “second best option” thanks to teaching unions. Classic Labour.

Dr Atherton told a press conference that his preferred plan to have children return during the summer holidays was “not attractive to the unions” and therefore won’t be going ahead. Not the scientists, not even the politicians, Welsh policy is controlled by the unions…