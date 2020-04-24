Biggest Expenses Scandal Peer Still Clocking In Despite Not Speaking

Lords sources tell Guido they have spotted one Baroness Uddin repeatedly clocking in to Parliament this week, despite not participating in any debates. Readers may remember Uddin as the expenses fiddler who was eventually ordered to repay £125,349 to the taxpayer and received an 18 month suspension from the Lords over the affair. Even the Labour Party handed her an indefinite suspension when the allegations surfaced, so she now sits as an independent…

Guido wonders why Uddin, who sits on no committees, has not spoken in any debates, is no longer a member of any political party, could have joined sessions remotely if she wanted to, and has a history of dodgy expenses claims, has been seen popping in and out of Parliament during the pandemic. On an unrelated note, on Monday a Lords commission will decide whether Peers should receive their £323 a day for clocking in during the pandemic…