Lords Wants £323 a Day for Sitting at Home in Front of Computer Screens

Despite Parliament returning today, the Lords will have to wait until next Monday to learn whether or not they will be able to claim their £323 a day stipend that is available for turning up to work in normal times. The Lords hopes to broadcast proceedings from next week, after Parliament’s digital team has sorted out the kinks with the Commons’ system. Only then will terms of payment be decided upon…

Some Lords have been privately kicking up a fuss that they may not receive payment at all. Speaking to the Today Programme this morning, Lord Speaker Norman Fowler defended the idea of members of select committees being paid for the hours of work that they do, even remotely, however seemed to suggest that there was a strong argument for not allowing peers to claim money “for sitting at home and simply watching proceedings”. Guido awaits next Monday’s decision with interest…

At least the Lords is discussing whether payment is appropriate. MPs on the other hand just allowed themselves a pay rise…