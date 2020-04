Along with continuing his front bench reshuffle, today Keir Starmer also started appointing his backroom team, beginning with hiring Ben Nunn – his former spokesman – as his new Director of Comms, replacing Seumas Milne. Can you tell who is who?

The hard-left were already worried about Starmer’s Corbynista clear-out. The news that Milne has been replaced by someone who was deputy director of comms for Owen Smith’s failed coup in 2016 won’t help alleviate their fears…