+++ Labour Reshuffle Live +++

Keir Starmer yesterday began the process of appointing his new Shadow Cabinet. He announced his new top team yesterday, with the lower-ranking, non-Coronavirus-related posts to be appointed throughout the course of today. Stick with Guido for all the updates…
Monday
11.22: Christina Rees sacked as Shadow Welsh Minister
10.56: Andrew Gwynn reveals he resigned as Shadow Local Government Secretary on Saturday
10.36: Richard Burgon sacked as Shadow Justice Minister
Sunday
***Starmer announces top team***
16.57: Anneliese Dodds appointed Shadow Chancellor
16.57: Lisa Nandy appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary
16.57: Nick Thomas-Symonds appointed Shadow Home Secretary
16.57: Rachel Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
16.57: Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
******
16.57: Angela Smith remains Shadow Leader of the Lords
16.57: Nick Brown remains Labour’s Chief Whip
15.53: Jon Trickett sacked as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
15.26: Ian Lavery sacked as Labour Party Chairman
15.23: Barry Gardiner sacked as Shadow International Trade Secretary
Saturday